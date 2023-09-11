Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 11 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today has been released, marking the 73rd edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The grid for the day features some intriguing cross-sections.

The pattern for today's NHL grid in the first two rows remains the same to name players who have played for two specific teams. Meanwhile, the third comprises stat columns, one of which is to name an Edmonton Oilers player who has accumulated 50-plus points in a single season.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 11

Tage Thompson is an answer for one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Duncan Keith.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Sam Gagner.

Grid 3: Name an Edmonton Oilers player to accumulate 50-plus points in a single season.

Correct Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Nikita Zadorov.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Grid 6: Name a Calgary Flames player to accumulate 50-plus points in a single season.

Correct Answer: Elias Lindholm.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Dominik Hasek.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Myers.

Grid 9: Name a Buffalo Sabres player to accumulate 50-plus points in a single season.

Correct Answer: Tage Thompson.

