Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 12 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for the day is now out, marking the 74th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

Today's NHL grid features some intriguing cross-sections that may require a deep knowledge of the league to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The pattern in the first two rows is traditional: Name the players to turn out for two specific teams. Meanwhile, the third row is quite tricky, as players are required to name Olympic gold medalists to play for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 12

Adin Hill is an answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Haula.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Joel Ward.

Grid 3: Name an Olympic gold medalist to turn out for the Nashville Predators during their career.

Correct Answer: Matt Duchene.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Tony DeAngelo.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Dan Boyle.

Grid 6: Name an Olympic gold medalist to turn out for the New York Rangers during their career.

Correct Answer: Rick Nash.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Antti Raanta.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Adin Hill.

Grid 9: Name an Olympic gold medalist to turn out for the Arizona Coyotes during their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Smith.