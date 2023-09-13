Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 13 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today has been released, marking the 75th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The pattern in the first two rows of today's NHL grid remains the same: name players who have turned out for two specific teams. Meanwhile, the third row and the bottom line comprise stat columns.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 13

Anze Kopitar is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Joe Thornton.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Florida Panthers and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Jussi Jokinen.

Grid 3: Name a player with 500-plus career games to turn out for the Florida Panthers during their career.

Correct Answer: Aleksander Barkov.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Linus Ullmark.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Grant Fuhr.

Grid 6: Name a player with 500-plus career games to turn out for the Buffalo Sabres during their career.

Correct Answer: Dominik Hasek.

Grid 7: Name a player to have played for the Boston Bruins their entire career.

Correct Answer: Patrice Bergeron.

Grid 8: Name a player to have played for the LA Kings their entire career.

Correct Answer: Anze Kopitar.

Grid 9: Name a player to play 500-plus career games for a single franchise.

Correct Answer: Steve Yzerman (Red Wings).