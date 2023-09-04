Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 4 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 4 has released, marking the overall 65th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The pattern of today's NHL grid is back to the tradition of naming players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, in the third row, participants are tasked to put their knowledge to the test by naming WHL players to also represent the given NHL teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for Sept. 4

Brandon Montour. is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Derek Grant

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Blake Coleman

Grid 3: Name a WHL player who also played for the Calgary Flames during their career.

Correct Answer: Dillon Dube

Grid 4: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Frank Vatrano

Grid 5: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Bobby Holik

Grid 6: Name a WHL player who also played for the New York Rangers during their career.

Correct Answer: Mark Messier

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Brandon Montour

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr

Grid 9: Name a WHL player who also played for the Florida Panthers during their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Sillinger