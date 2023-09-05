Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 5 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 5 has been released and is available to play online. The pattern in the first two rows remains the same to name players who have played for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, in the third row of today's NHL grid, participants are required to name the first-round draft picks to play for the given teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for September

5

Tyler Toffoli is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Thomas Vanek.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and St.Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Tage Thompson.

Grid 3: Name a first-round draft pick to play for the Buffalo Sabres during their career.

Correct Answer: Rasmus Dahlin.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Gustafsson.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and St.Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Adam Oates.

Grid 6: Name a first-round draft pick to play for the Washington Capitals during their career.

Correct Answer: Alexander Ovechkin.

Grid 7: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Grid 8: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Dakota Joshua.

Grid 9: Name a top-ten draft pick to play for the Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Daniel Sedin.