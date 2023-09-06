Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 6 answers you need to know

The 68th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid has released and is now live to play online. The pattern for the day in the first two rows remains the same: to name players who have played for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row of the NHL grid require names of players with a specific team who have also played for more than three teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for Sept. 6

Derick Brassard is the answer for Grid 8

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Patrick Kane

Grid 3: Name a player to play for the Chicago Blackhawks and more than three teams during their career.

Correct Answer: Max Domi

Grid 4: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jeff Carter

Grid 5: Which player has played for the LA Kings and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Wayne Gretzky

Grid 6: Name a player to play for the LA Kings and more than three teams during their career.

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Derick Brassard

Grid 9: Name a player to play for the Arizona Coyotes and more than three teams during their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Smith