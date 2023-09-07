Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 7 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 7 is released, marking the 69th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The grid for the day consists of a fascinating cross-section between the two Metro Division giants, the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, the third row for today's NHL grid comprises stat columns - one of which is to name a player to record 400-plus career assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 7

Claude Lemieux is an answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Kyle Palmieri.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Grid 3: Which New York Islanders player has recorded 400-plus career assists?

Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Claude Lemieux.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Peter Worrell.

Grid 6: Which Colorado Avalanche player has recorded 400-plus career assists?

Correct Answer: Joe Sakic.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: David Clarkson.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Noel Acciari.

Grid 9: Which Toronto Maple Leafs player has recorded 400-plus career assists?

Correct Answer: Mats Sundin.