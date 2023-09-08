Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 8 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 8 is released, marking the 70th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The pattern for today's NHL grid in the first two rows remains the same to name players to play for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row for the day comprises stat columns - one of which is to name a player with 50-plus playoff career points for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8

Steven Stamkos is an answer to Grid 9

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Zach Bogosian.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: J.T. Brown.

Grid 3: Name a player for the Tampa Bay Lightning with 50-plus playoff career points.

Correct Answer: Steven Stamkos.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: David Rittich.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Wes Walz.

Grid 6: Name a player for the Calgary Flames with 50-plus playoff career points.

Correct Answer: Theo Fleury.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Sam Gagner.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Thomas Vanek.

Grid 9: Name a player for the Detroit Red Wings with 50-plus playoff career points.

Correct Answer: Steve Yzerman.