Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept. 9 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 9 is released, featuring some intriguing cross-sections that require a deep knowledge of the league to get a perfect score of nine.

The first two rows of today's NHL grid remain the same to name players to play for two specific teams. Meanwhile, in the third row, participants have to name goaltenders who have played for a specific team.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 9

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Victor Mete.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Max Domi.

Grid 3: Name a goaltender to play for the Montreal Canadiens during their career.

Correct Answer: Carey Price.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Eric Lindros.

Grid 6: Name a goaltender to play for the Philadelphia Flyers during their career.

Correct Answer: Carter Hart.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Derick Brassard.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Pierre Turgeon.

Grid 9: Name a goaltender to play for the New York Islanders during their career.

Correct Answer: Billy Smith.