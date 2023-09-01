Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 1 answers you need to know

The NHL grid by Puckdoku for September 1 has been released, marking the 63rd overall edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid returns to the tradition of naming players who have played for two teams. Meanwhile, in the third row, participants are presented with player achievement columns for naming Conn Smythe winners for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for September 1

Jonathan Quick is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets during their career?

Correct Answer: Anson Carter.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Grid 3: Name a Conn Smythe winner for the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Jonathan Quick.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets during their career?

Correct Answer: David Savard.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Corey Perry.

Grid 6: Name a Conn Smythe winner for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Andrei Vasilevsky.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets during their career?

Correct Answer: Artemi Panarin.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Chelios.

Grid 9: Name a Conn Smythe winner for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Correct Answer: Patrick Kane.