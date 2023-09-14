Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 14 answers you need to know

The Pucckdoku NHL Grid for September 14 is available to play online. The NHL grid for the day is presented by a special guest puzzle master, James Mirtle.

The pattern in the first two rows remains the same: name players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row is completely changed for today as participants are required to name players to play with Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi on specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 14

Auston Matthews is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Johan Hedberg.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Grid 3: Name a player to play with Mark Recchi at the Pittsburgh Penguins during their career.

Correct Answer: Mario Lemieux.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Doug Gilmour.

Grid 6: Name a player to play with Mark Recchi at the Montreal Canadiens during their career.

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy.

Grid 7: Name a Vancouver Canucks player to score 30-plus goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Daniel Sedin.

Grid 8: Name a Toronto Maple Leafs player to score 30-plus goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Auston Matthews.

Grid 9: Name a player to play with Mark Recchi and score 30-plus goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr.