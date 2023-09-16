Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 16 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 16 is now available to play online, marking the 78th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The pattern in today's NHL grid for the first two rows remains the same: name players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the columns in the third row need to be solved by naming the top-ten overall draft picks to skate on specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 16

#87 Sidney Crosby is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Blake Coleman.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Jiri Hudler.

Grid 3: Name a top-ten overall draft pick to play for the Calgary Flames during their career.

Correct Answer: Matthew Tkachuk.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Corey Perry.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Bobby Ryan.

Grid 6: Name a top-ten overall draft pick to play for the Anaheim Ducks during their career.

Correct Answer: Trevor Zegras.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Kunitz.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Marian Hossa.

Grid 9: Name a top-ten overall draft pick to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their career.

Correct Answer: Sidney Crosby.