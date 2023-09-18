Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 18 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 18 has been released, marking the 80th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The NHL grid for the day comprises five teams. The pattern in the first two rows remains the same: name players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row requires to be solved by naming the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to turn out for specific teams during their careers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 18

Nazem Kadri is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Ian Cole.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Matt Duchene.

Grid 3: Name an OHL player to turn out for the Colorado Avalanche during their career.

Correct Answer: Nazem Kadri.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Joel Ward.

Grid 6: Name an OHL player to turn out for the Washington Capitals during their career.

Correct Answer: Tom Wilson.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Matt Murray.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Kyle Turris.

Grid 9: Name an OHL player to turn out for the Ottawa Senators during their career.

Correct Answer: Jason Spezza.