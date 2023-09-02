Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 2 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 2 is now available. You can access the Puckdoku NHL Grid page to engage in this unique 3x3 puzzle challenge. The grid includes interesting sections that require a strong understanding of the league to solve all nine puzzles.

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the arrangement in the first two columns and two rows requires participants to identify players who have had stints with two different teams.

Meanwhile, the third column presents statistics that participants need to decipher by recognizing players to have played over 1,000 games in the NHL. In the third row, participants must provide answers for players who have played for at least five NHL teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Answers for Sept. 2

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Michael Grabner

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Derick Brassard

Grid 3: Name a New York Rangers player who has played 1,000 games.

Correct Answer: Rod Gilbert

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Blake

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Anaheim Ducks and the Ottawa Senators during their career?

Correct Answer: Bobby Ryan

Grid 6: Name an Anaheim Ducks player who has played 1,000 games.

Correct Answer: Ryan Getzlaf

Grid 7: Name a New York Islanders player who has played for 5+ teams in their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Dunham

Grid 8: Name an Ottawa Senators player who has 5+ teams in their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Sillinger

Grid 9: Name a player who has 5+ teams played and had a 1000+ GP career.

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr