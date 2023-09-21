Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 21 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 21 is now out, marking the 83rd edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The NHL grid for the day comprises five teams with the same pattern in the first two rows: name players to skate for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row consists of sat columns, one of which is to name a goaltender to record 3+ shutout wins in a single season for the Minnesota Wild.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 21

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Eric Staal.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Sam Steel.

Grid 3: Name a goaltender for the Minnesota Wild to record 3-plus shutout wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Niklas Backstrom.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Cole.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Corey Perry.

Grid 6: Name a goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens to record 3-plus shutout wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Carey Price.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Jeff O'Neill.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Joffrey Lupul.

Grid 9: Name a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs to record 3-plus shutout wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Felix Potvin.