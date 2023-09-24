Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 24 answers you need to know

The latest version of the Puckdoku NHL Grid, released on September 24, presents an engaging 3x3 puzzle for hockey enthusiasts.

Those who are excited to tackle this unique puzzle can begin by visiting the Puckdoku NHL Grid page. This particular grid offers a fresh twist, requiring a strong understanding of NHL trivia to solve all nine puzzles.

In this edition of the Puckdoku Grid, participants need to identify players who have played for two different NHL teams during their careers.

To successfully complete this grid, players must follow the game's basic rules and ensure they correctly fill in the options within a limited number of attempts. Achieving a perfect score of 9 out of 9 is the key to winning this puzzle challenge.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for September 24

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Chimera

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Ace Bailey

Grid 3: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and has 1000+ GP during their career?

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Keith Carney

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Chelios

Grid 6: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and has 1000+ GP during their career?

Correct Answer: Bobby Hull

Grid 7: Which player has a 1000+ Pts Career and has played for the Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Getzlaf

Grid 8: Which player has a 1000+ Pts Career and has played for the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Gordie Howe

Grid 9: Which player has 1000+ pts and 1000+ GP during their career?

Correct Answer: Wayne Gretzky