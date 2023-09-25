Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 25 answers you need to know

The most recent iteration of the Puckdoku NHL Grid, launched on September 25, introduces an intriguing 3x3 puzzle tailored for hockey fans. For those eager to take on this distinctive puzzle, they can kick off by heading to the Puckdoku NHL Grid website. This particular grid introduces a fresh twist, demanding a solid grasp of NHL history to conquer all nine puzzles.

In this edition of the Puckdoku Grid, participants are tasked with recognizing players who have had stints with two different NHL teams over their careers.

To successfully conquer this grid, players must ensure they accurately complete the entries within a limited number of tries. Attaining a flawless score of 9 out of 9 is the ultimate goal in this Puckdoku NHL Grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for September 25

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Steve Bernier.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Arnott.

Grid 3: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and has a 100+ Goals Scored Career?

Correct Answer: Aaron Broten.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Rob Blake.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyson Barrie.

Grid 6: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and has a 100+ Goals Scored Career?

Correct Answer: Real Cloutier.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Brent Burns.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Kyle Brodziak.

Grid 9: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and has a 100+ Goals Scored Career?

Correct Answer: Andrew Brunette.