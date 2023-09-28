Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 28 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 28 is now available to play, marking the 89th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The NHL grid for the day features some intriguing cross-sections that could require participants with a deep knowledge of the league to achieve an immaculate score of nine. The pattern in today's grid is traditional, with six teams and no stat columns.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 28

Ryan Suter is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Brandon Tanev.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Brenden Dillon.

Grid 3: Which player has played for the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Dany Heatley.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Tom Barrasso.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Craig Anderson.

Grid 6: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Eric Staal.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: James Neal.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Ribeiro.

Grid 9: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Suter.