Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 3 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 3 is now available. You can access the Puckdoku NHL Grid page to engage in this unique 3x3 puzzle challenge. The grid includes interesting sections that require a strong understanding of the league to solve all nine puzzles.

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the arrangement of all the columns and rows requires participants to identify players who have had stints with two different teams.

To answer today's NHL grid, players have to keep the basic game rules in mind and fill in the correct option in the limited number of shots. To win the game, players have to secure an immaculate score of 9 out of 9.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Answers for September 3

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Steve Chiasson

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Rod Brind'Amour

Grid 3: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Cole

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Greg Johnson

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Scott Hartnell

Grid 6: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Vernon Fiddler

Grid 7: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Brad Stuart

Grid 8: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Murray Craven

Grid 9: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Brenden Dillon