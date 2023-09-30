Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 30 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September is available to play online, marking the 91st edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The NHL grid for the day consists of five teams and one stat row. In the third row, users are required to solve the grid by naming players to score five-plus goals in a single playoff campaign for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answerrs for September 30

Claude Giroux is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: James Riemsdyk.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Jeff Carter.

Grid 3: Name a Philadelphia Flyers player to score 5-plus games in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Joe Thornton.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Martin Jones.

Grid 6: Name a San Jose Sharks player to score 5-plus goals in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Joe Pavelski.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Jhonas Enroth.

Grid 9: Name a Buffalo Sabres player to score 5-plus goals in a single playoff campaign.

Correct Answer: Pat LaFontaine.