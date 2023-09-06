PWHL Draft 2023: Round-by-round picks, top prospects, date & more

The excitement in the world of women's hockey is reaching its peak as the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) prepares for its inaugural draft in 2023. The draft is scheduled for Sept. 18. With a draft lottery determining the selection order, the league is set to welcome a new generation of talent that promises to shape the future of women's professional hockey.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming PWHL Draft.

Lottery decides the order of selection

The Professional Women's Hockey League conducted a draft lottery to establish the selection order for the inaugural PWHL Draft. The lottery was carried out with precision by PWHL Hockey Operations during a video conference call involving all six general managers.

PWHL team's General Managers

Danielle Marmer (Boston). Natalie Darwitz (Minnesota). Danièle Sauvageau (Montreal). Pascal Daoust (New York). Michael Hirshfeld (Ottawa). Gina Kingsbury (Toronto).

PWHL Draft Order

Minnesota emerged as the fortunate recipient of the first overall pick. Following it in the first round are Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa and Montreal.

Draft Process: 15 Rounds, 90 Total Picks

The PWHL Draft is an extensive affair, featuring 15 rounds and a total of 90 picks. The selection process employs a snake format, which means that once a round is completed, the following round will be conducted with teams choosing in the reverse order of the previous round.

Importantly, no draft picks will be traded until at least the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, setting the stage for teams to build their futures from within.

Draft order: Initial Seven rounds

Round 1:

1. Minnesota, 2. Toronto, 3. Boston, 4. New York, 5. Ottawa, 6. Montreal.

Round 2:

7. Montreal, 8. Ottawa, 9. New York, 10. Boston, 11. Toronto, 12. Minnesota.

Round 3:

13. Minnesota, 14. Toronto, 15. Boston, 16. New York, 17. Ottawa, 18. Montreal.

Round 4:

19. Montreal, 20. Ottawa, 21. New York, 22. Boston, 23. Toronto, 24. Minnesota.

Round 5:

25. Minnesota, 26. Toronto, 27. Boston, 28. New York, 29. Ottawa, 30. Montreal.

Round 6:

31. Montreal, 32. Ottawa, 33. New York, 34. Boston, 35. Toronto, 36. Minnesota.

Round 7:

37. Minnesota, 38. Toronto, 39. Boston, 40. New York, 41. Ottawa, 42. Montreal.

Top Prospects: The Future Stars

To provide some insight, Ian Kennedy of The Hockey Newscompiled a list of the top prospects, Here's the top 10 from his list:

Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota, NCAA Alina Müller, F, Northeastern, NCAA Sophie Jaques, D, Ohio State, NCAA Emma Maltais, F, Ohio State, NCAA Emma Soderberg, G, Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA Grace Zumwinkle, F, Minnesota, NCAA Chloe Aurard, F, Northeastern, NCAA Jesse Compher, F, Wisconsin, NCAA Gabrielle Hughes, F, Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA Ashton Bell, D, Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA

Other Important dates

The player draft - Sept. 18.

- Sept. 18. The free agency period begins - Sept. 1.

- Sept. 1. Draft declaration deadline - Sept. 3.

- Sept. 3. The initial free agency period ends - Sept. 10.

ALL teams and their initial three-player selection

Toronto -

Sarah Nurse Renata Fast Blayre Turnbull

Ottawa -

Emily Clark Brianne Jenner Emerance Maschmeyer

Montreal -

Marie-Philip Poulin Ann-Renee Desbiens Laura Stacey

Minnesota -

Kendall Coyne Schofield Kelly Pannek Lee Stecklein

Boston -

To Be Announced To Be Announced To Be Announced

New York -

Abby Roque Alex Carpenter To Be Announced