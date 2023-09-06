PWHL's Montreal franchise reportedly closing in on first three signings 

The Premier Women's Hockey League (PWHL) in Montreal is generating excitement as it reportedly nears its first trio of signings for the upcoming season. According to NHL insider Jeff Marek, the Montreal franchise is in advanced negotiations to bring on board three prominent players who are set to make a significant impact on the league.

While the team has yet to officially announce these deals, the imminent signings have already created a buzz in the women's hockey community. The three players in question are forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens.

The timing of these signings is noteworthy, as they mark the team's initial moves following the PWHL's free agency period that commenced on September 1st. The league permits teams to secure up to three players during this period, with the deadline set for September 10.

Player specifics and achievements

Marie-Philip Poulin is a standout talent in women's hockey and boasts an impressive list of accomplishments. At 32 years old, she has accumulated three Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles, and two CWHL championships, achieved during her time with the Montreal Canadiennes.

Poulin's remarkable scoring ability and clutch performances in championship games, such as her game-winning goals in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, have solidified her status as a hockey legend. She also reached a significant milestone earlier this year, becoming only the fourth Canadian player to score 100 international goals.

Ann-Renée Desbiens is another remarkable addition to the PWHL Montreal team. At 29 years old, Desbiens has emerged as one of the finest goaltenders in the game today. She led Canada to victory at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the subsequent World Championship, adding to her already impressive list of accomplishments, which includes a 2021 World Championship title.

Before embarking on her professional career, Desbiens enjoyed an exceptional NCAA career, setting records with a remarkable 99-14-9 record, a .89 goals-against average, a .955 save percentage, and a staggering 55 shutouts in just 122 games. Her collegiate achievements have firmly established her as one of the greatest goalies in NCAA history.

Laura Stacey, at 29, brings her substantial talents to the PWHL Montreal team. With over a decade of experience in the Canadian national team system, Stacey has consistently showcased her skill and versatility.

Her standout performance at the 2022 Olympics, where she contributed four goals and six points en route to a gold medal, is admirable. Beyond her on-ice prowess, Stacey previously served as the skills coach for McGill University's women's team during the 2019-20 season.

Montreal gears up for its inaugural draft

As Montreal gears up for its inaugural draft with the No. 6/7 picks scheduled for September 18, 2023, anticipation continues to build for the upcoming PWHL season.

While the exact details regarding the arena and schedule are yet to be announced, the addition of marquee players like Poulin, Desbiens, and Stacey undoubtedly elevates the league's profile and sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.