"Quadzilla" - NHL fans react to viral video showcasing Connor Bedard's softer side with kids 

Conor Bedard has been one of the most hyped prospects in the world of hockey. Since the age of 13, he was dubbed the "greatest hockey prospect of his generation". People are waiting for his NHL debut after he got drafted No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard is everywhere now. A video of him talking to kids on the floorball court has gone viral.

The kids asked him how much is he going to get paid and how did he feel when he got called up in the draft. One kid also asked him about his "favorite actress" and Bedard teased the kid about the question.

Here's how fans on Reddit reacted to the video.

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Conor Bedard as the No. 1 Draft pick

The Chicago Blackhawks made Connor Bedard their official first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

In Nashville, Tennessee, the Blackhawks made the selection official after winning the lottery back in May.

Bedard has lived up to the hype around him in the WHL and with Team Canada at the world juniors,.

He participated in 57 regular-season games for the Regina Pats last year, scoring 71 goals and dishing out 72 assists for a total of 143 points. Bedard participated in 134 regular season games throughout his WHL career, scoring 134 goals and dishing out 137 assists for a total of 271 points.

Bedard will represent the Blackhawks as their face and aid Chicago, who had a 26-49-7 record the previous year, right away.

The rookie will have plenty of veteran help this season. Chicago acquired forwards Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning on the second day of the draft after trading for forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall from the Boston Bruins two days prior.

Poll : 0 votes