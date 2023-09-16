Quinn Hughes along with other Canucks officials visit fire department to donate $250,000 

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and support for their local heroes, Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and team executives made a meaningful visit to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

The purpose of their visit was to express appreciation for the extraordinary efforts of the firefighters in protecting their community and to announce a generous contribution of $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal.

For Quinn Hughes, this visit held a personal significance as he shared his deep connection to fire departments. His grandfather served as a New York City firefighter and the stories and experiences shared by his family undoubtedly shaped his perspective growing up.

Hughes expressed his honor at being asked to participate in this event, underlining the importance of recognizing and appreciating the selfless efforts of firefighters in times of crisis. He stated,

"As many know, my grandfather was a New York City firefighter for more than 30 years," he said, via The Province. "Hearing stories from him and my family undoubtedly had an impact on me growing up, so when Jim asked me if I wanted to be here today, I was honoured to be asked."

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund was appreciative of Quinn and the Vancouver for taking the time to visit their firehall. He acknowledged the tremendous challenges that West Kelowna and many other communities across British Columbia have faced due to devastating wildfires.

Brolund emphasized the uplifting effect of the visit, stating that it boosted the spirits of the firefighters during a crucial period. As reported by NHL.com, he said,

"West Kelowna and many other communities across BC have been through so much, and we are so proud of the firefighters that have given absolutely everything to protect our communities."

Canucks President Thanks Firefighters and Announces $322,621 Raised for BC Wildfire Relief

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's President of hockey operations, also extended his gratitude to the firefighters and underscored the vital role they play in protecting communities across British Columbia.

He highlighted the significance of Quinn's presence at the Firehall and the heartwarming stories shared during the visit. He remarked,

"We can never say thank you enough to the fire departments for their courage through this horrific wildfire season."

Furthermore, the Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund took this opportunity to announce the results of an online BC Wildfire Relief Auction held between August 31 and September 8.

The auction featured once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes donated by the Aquilini family and community partners. Remarkably, the auction raised $72,621, which shows the community's generosity and solidarity. Canucks for Kids Fund increased their commitment to a substantial $250,000 and in total contributed $322,621.