"Undeserved": Quinn Hughes becoming Canucks captain divides NHL fans

Quinn Hughes, the talented defenseman of the Vancouver Canucks, has been named the 15th captain in the team's history. This significant announcement has ignited a passionate debate among NHL fans, with opinions sharply divided.

For many Canucks supporters, Hughes' appointment is a cause for celebration. They view him as a rising star in the league, with a remarkable skill set and the potential to lead the team to success. Hughes' dedication to improving both his offensive and defensive abilities has not gone unnoticed, and his commitment to his teammates and the organization is commendable.

However, there are those within the NHL fanbase who express reservations about this decision. Some argue that at just 23 years old, Hughes may lack the necessary experience to carry the weight of captaincy.

They worry about the pressure that comes with leading a team in a passionate hockey market like Vancouver and question whether he is ready for this level of responsibility.

X/Twitter was abuzz with reactions:

In the end, the appointment of Quinn Hughes as captain of the Vancouver Canucks has generated mixed reactions from NHL fans. Only time will tell how Hughes will fare as captain and whether he can unite the fanbase with his leadership on and off the ice.

Quinn Hughes as Canucks' new captain applauded by NHL insiders

NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal of the Athletic has consistently said that Quinn Hughes was the perfect choice for captaincy. His remarkable skills, on full display during his career-high 76-point season in 78 games, make him a standout player on the team.

Hughes has been a cornerstone of the Canucks since joining the roster in the 2018-19 season, earning the respect and admiration of his peers and coaches.

While other candidates like Elias Pettersson were considered, Hughes's appointment as captain has been hailed as a well-deserved recognition of his leadership qualities and exceptional performance.

Thomas Drance of the Athletic writes:

"In terms of what we can see publicly, it’s clear he’s become a leader in terms of what he’s capable of addressing head-on, with his commentary around the pride night controversy and his speech addressing fans at the final Canucks home game last season standing out as examples.

"There’s a lot that goes into being a captain in the NHL which we — the fan and media — aren’t privy to. In terms of what we are, Hughes seems to be a perfect fit. And that side of the job tends to be particularly high leverage in Vancouver."

This decision is seen as a significant step forward for the team. It aligns with the sentiment among experts that Quinn Hughes is not only an outstanding player, but also the ideal captain to lead the Vancouver Canucks into a new era of success.