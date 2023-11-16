Quinn Hughes joins Bobby Orr and other NHL greats after clinching unique feat

Quinn Hughes has been on fire this season for the Vancouver Canucks. He's not only led the team in defense but also in offense, with impressive stats.

In the Canucks' 4-3 (OT) win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, the 24-year-old notched up three points (one goal and two assists) and achieved a unique feat.

Quinn Hughes has now joined hockey great Bobby Orr on the list of defensemen to have five three-point games in the first 16 games of the season. Orr achieved the feat twice in his career (1969-70 and 1974-75).

Other players to accomplish the same include Denis Potvin (1975-76) and Doug Wilson (1987-88).

With the win over the New York Islanders, the Vancouver Cancuks extended their winning streak to two games and now have 25 points for the season. The Canucks are atop the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and one point behind the league leaders Boston Bruins (12-1-2) in league standings.

Meanwhile, three Cancuks players — Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and J.T. Miller — are tied with 26 points as the leading scorers in the league.

Quinn Hughes and Vancouver Canucks hand New York Islanders narrow defeat

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks (12-3-1) hosted the New York Islanders (5-6-4) at Rogers Arena. The Canucks won the game 4-3 in overtime, marking the sixth straight defeat for the Islanders.

In the first period, the Islanders got a two-goal lead, thanks to goals from Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson in the powerplay. In the second period, J.T. Miller cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1 at the 4:39 mark.

However, four minutes later, Bo Horvat scored against his former team and restored the Islanders' two-goal lead. The Canucks, at the 11:03 mark, capitalized on the powerplay opportunity with Brock Boeser's goal to cut the Islanders' lead to 3-2 before heading into the final period.

At the 8:30 mark, Filip Hronek scored for the Canucks in the powerplay to tie the game 3-3. In overtime, Quinn Hughes' wrist shot goal off J.T. Miller and Boeser's assist sealed the win for the Cancuks.

The Vancouver Canucks will return to action against the Calgary Flames (5-8-2) on Thursday, Nov. 16. The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.