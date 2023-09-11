Quinn Hughes names two NHL legends he will look up to for mentorship after becoming Canucks captain

Quinn Hughes will now be wearing the Captain's "C" on the front of his hockey jersey. For Quinn Hughes, being named the captain of the Vancouver Canucks is not just an honor but also a responsibility that he takes to heart.

Hughes has always been considered a top prospect. Drafted seventh overall by the Canucks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his journey to becoming captain has been marked by dedication and perseverance.

In a recent press conference, Hughes shared his thoughts on the role and the mentors he intends to lean on for guidance as he takes on this new leadership role. He mentioned two NHL legends whose experience and wisdom he greatly respects: Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

Quinn Hughes said:

"Two people I haven't brought up today or that I haven't really leaned on as much as I probably should have are the Sedins, and they know exactly what it means to be captain or be a leader of the team.

"I haven't really leaned on them as much as I probably should have last year. (I have) just been busy, really crazy throughout last season, but definitely two people that going forward, I'm going to really lean on."

The Sedins, Henrik and Daniel, are iconic figures in Vancouver Canucks history. They served as co-captains for the team and exemplified leadership, dedication and a strong work ethic throughout their careers. Their influence on and off the ice left a mark on the franchise and its players.

For Hughes, acknowledging the importance of seeking mentorship from the Sedins shows his commitment to personal and professional growth as a leader. It shows he is focused on a journey of continuous learning and improvement.

Quinn Hughes shared his sentiments about being named captain

Hughes also shared his sentiments about being named the Canucks' captain:

"I mean, it means a great deal to me. I think you hit it on the head there, especially being in a Canadian market. I mean, when I moved here five years ago and started playing for the Canucks, I knew right away what a hockey market it is.

"How important hockey is to the city and the market and the people in Vancouver and so to now be the captain, it's an incredible honor something that I never even dreamed of, and I'm gonna try my best."

Bo Horvat, former captain also praised Hughes.

Hughes' journey is just beginning with the guidance of legendary mentors like the Sedins.