Quinn Hughes' scintillating start to new NHL season draws a response from Wayne Gretzky

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has garnered public support from none other than the NHL's all-time leading scorer, Wayne Gretzky. The hockey legend expressed his admiration for the talented defenseman through a comment on Instagram, celebrating Hughes' recent achievement. Hughes became the first NHL defenseman to reach 30 points in less than 20 games since the iconic Bobby Orr.

Gretzky, known as "The Great One," didn't shy away from expressing his praise, simply stating:

"So good"

This isn't the first time Gretzky has publicly acknowledged Hughes. When the announcement came that the young American would be donning the captain's C for the Canucks, Gretzky took to Instagram to show his support.

In the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, where Gretzky served as the head coach for the Pacific Division team, the 20-year-old Hughes left an indelible mark. Displaying his exceptional skills on the ice, Hughes wowed not only the spectators but even the legendary Gretzky himself.

In awe of Hughes' smooth moves, Gretzky exclaimed:

"Wow, that young lad's a defenseman?! That's better hands than I had! That's pretty good."

Hughes' performance this season has been nothing short of spectacular, leading the NHL in scoring with an impressive 30 points. He is on pace to reach 129 points, a figure that would rank as the fourth-highest all-time for a defenseman in a single year.

A look at Quinn Hughes's NHL career

In March 2019, Quinn Hughes concluded his collegiate career, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks. After a foot injury delay, he made his NHL debut on March 28, 2019, recording his first point in a 3–2 shootout win.

Hughes's rookie season (2019–20) showcased his prowess, earning him a Calder Memorial Trophy nomination. Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, he led all NHL rookies in points.

In the 2020–21 season, Quinn Hughes continued to impress, tying records for most points by a Canucks defenseman. COVID-19 briefly interrupted his season, but he returned with a strong performance, earning the Babe Pratt Trophy as the team's best defenseman. Contract discussions culminated in a six-year, $1 million deal in October 2021.

The 2021–22 season saw Quinn Hughes setting franchise records, finishing eighth in NHL defenseman scoring, and receiving Norris Trophy votes. Despite the Canucks missing the playoffs, Hughes created a new record for points by a defenseman.

Appointed captain in 2023, Hughes became the youngest active captain in the NHL. On March 4, 2023, he set an NHL record by becoming the fastest defenseman to reach 200 assists.