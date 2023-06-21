Change is on the horizon for Washington Capitals fans as NBC Sports Washington undergoes a transformation into Monumental Sports Network. This rebranding initiative aims to provide fans with an enhanced viewing experience, featuring live game coverage of the Capitals and Wizards, original programming with new on-air talent like Rachel Nichols, and a host of other exciting offerings.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has elicited various reactions from devoted Capitals fans, showcasing their hopes, concerns, and overall excitement for the upcoming changes.

Monumental Sports Network



Fans will be able to access an enhanced viewing experience including live



Among the fan reactions, one individual expressed their desire for a streaming service that would allow them to subscribe and still enjoy access to games from outside their local market.

"I’m hoping there will be a way to subscribe to the streaming service and still be able to access games from out of market. I’d rather pay Ted & Co. directly to watch the Caps vs. having to pony up for ESPN+."

Another fan took the opportunity and said:

"Bring back Rob and get rid of Alexa"

However, amidst the range of opinions and preferences, there are fans who have embraced the new branding with enthusiasm.

"Wow!!! Love the new branding"

Ryan Jones @chaucer23 @MonSportsNet @Capitals @WashWizards @Rachel__Nichols Can i cancel cable now and not have these games blacked out locally? The Caps are the only reason I have cable. @MonSportsNet @Capitals @WashWizards @Rachel__Nichols Can i cancel cable now and not have these games blacked out locally? The Caps are the only reason I have cable.

🇺🇲Cappy🇨🇦 @capseyes_cappy @MonSportsNet @Capitals @WashWizards @Rachel__Nichols How big a chunk of profit will the network have to pay to the NHL? @MonSportsNet @Capitals @WashWizards @Rachel__Nichols How big a chunk of profit will the network have to pay to the NHL?

With Monumental Sports Network's commitment to delivering an enhanced viewing experience and original programming, fans eagerly await a new era of Washington Capitals coverage that promises to elevate their enjoyment of the game.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's contract details

Alex Ovechkin, the esteemed forward for the Washington Capitals, has been an integral part of the team for more than 10 years. Renowned for his exceptional goal-scoring abilities and unparalleled passion for the game, Ovechkin has firmly established himself as one of the NHL's all-time greats. In recognition of his outstanding contributions on and off the ice, the Capitals have rewarded him with lucrative contracts throughout his career.

In 2021, Ovechkin inked a substantial five-year contract with the Washington Capitals valued at $47,500,000. This impressive deal included an astounding signing bonus of $34,500,000, ensuring financial stability for the revered forward. The contract guaranteed Ovechkin the full amount of $47,500,000.

Consequently, Ovechkin now commands an average annual salary of $9,500,000, positioning him among the highest-paid players in the league. Looking ahead to the upcoming 2023-24 season, Ovechkin is set to earn a base salary of $1,000,000, accompanied by a remarkable signing bonus of $11,500,000. With a cap hit of $9,500,000, Ovechkin's earnings remain consistent with his average annual salary stipulated in the contract.

Alex Ovechkin will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the 2026-27 season when he reaches the age of 41.

