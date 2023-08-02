Radko Gudas reveals real reason for choosing Ducks over likes of Leafs, Oilers and others 

In a recent interview with DenikSport, Czech professional ice hockey defenseman Radko Gudas shed light on his decision to sign with the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League (NHL) over other interested teams, including the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The revelation surprised many hockey enthusiasts, as these Canadian teams are considered powerhouses in the league. Gudas opened up about his reluctance to play in Canada, particularly in Toronto, citing the overwhelming media pressure during the playoffs as a decisive factor in his choice.

During the interview, Radko Gudas disclosed that he had received enticing offers from the three Canadian teams. However, his apprehension about playing in Canada became apparent, as he expressed concerns over the intense media scrutiny that players face during the playoff season. Despite previously having played for the Florida Panthers, he admitted that the media pressure was considerable, but it pales in comparison to what players experience in Toronto.

The decision to sign with the Anaheim Ducks was ultimately driven by Radko Gudas's desire for a more relaxed and less media-intense environment. Despite the allure of competing for Stanley Cup contenders like the Leafs, Oilers, and Flames, Gudas prioritized his mental well-being. He opted for an atmosphere that would allow him to focus solely on his performance on the ice.

Anaheim Ducks signed Radko Gudas to a three-year contract

On July 1, 2023, the Anaheim Ducks made a significant move in bolstering their defensive lineup by signing defenseman Radko Gudas to a three-year contract worth $4 million per season. Standing at an imposing 6-foot and weighing 207 pounds, Gudas is renowned as one of the NHL's fiercest hitters, earning a reputation as one of the league's most feared opponents.

Gudas comes to Anaheim after an impressive Stanley Cup playoff run with the Florida Panthers, where he played a pivotal role in helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately falling to the Vegas Golden Knights. His solid defensive play and physical presence have made him a sought-after addition to any team looking to bolster their blue line.

As a traditional, physical defenseman, Gudas brings a hard-nosed style of play that fits perfectly into the Ducks' roster. With 682 NHL games under his belt, Gudas brings experience to the Ducks' locker room. Though he has never been a prolific scorer, he has managed to contribute offensively, with 33 goals and 131 assists.