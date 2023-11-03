Rafael Harvey-Pinard Injury: What happened to Montreal Canadiens winger in game against Coyotes?

In a tightly contested matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Arizona Coyotes, the focus shifted from the scoreboard to Rafael Harvey-Pinard. A hit from the Coyotes' Troy Stecher left Harvey-Pinard nursing a lower-body injury, forcing him to exit the game and leaving his return uncertain.

The incident occurred in the second period and had a significant impact on the game. Harvey-Pinard had already been dealing with a lower-body issue, which made his vulnerability to further injury a major concern for the Canadiens. This game marked his second consecutive outing affected by such an injury.

As the second period is going on with the score tied at 1-1, Canadiens' fans anxiously awaited updates on Harvey-Pinard's condition. With his status for the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues hanging in the balance, the team faces uncertainty about whether they will have his services available.

Should Rafael Harvey-Pinard be unable to play in the next game, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta could step in to fill the void. Canadiens fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for Harvey-Pinard, who had been making valuable contributions to the team. The impact of his absence is evident in the closely contested battle with the Coyotes, highlighting the importance of his role within the Canadiens' lineup.