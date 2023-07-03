Rafael Harvey-Pinard new contract: How much is the Montreal Canadiens winger's extension worth?

Rafael Harvey-Pinard is the hockey forward for the Montreal Canadiens, who has been one of the most-talked-about players on the ice. The hockey star has inked a two-year contract with the Canadiens for $2.2 million on July 3, 2023.

The contract comprises $1.1 million in cap hit, with an annual average salary of $1.1 million. Rafael Harvey-Pinard earns $1.2 million in base salary and a minors salary of $1.2 million for the 2023-24 season.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard has successfully racked up 21 points in 38 games through two seasons for the Canadiens. The young hockey star will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 26.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard’s professional hockey career

The Montreal Canadiens chose Rafael Harvey-Pinard in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 201st overall pick. He initiated his hockey career as a minor leaguer.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where Harvey-Pinard first played for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and later the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, was the beginning of his hockey career. He persevered after being passed over in two NHL entry drafts and was eventually chosen by the Montreal Canadiens. At his first rookie camp, he initially made an impression, but Montreal ultimately sent him back to the QMJHL.

Harvey-Pinard signed a one-year deal with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) club, following the conclusion of his junior season on May 29, 2020. He began his professional career and showed his abilities in the pandemic-delayed 2020–21 season, earning nine goals and 20 points in 36 regular season games.

On May 13, 2021, Rafael Harvey-Pinard signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Canadiens as his rookie season came to a close. Following a COVID-19 outbreak among the Canadiens' regular players in December 2021, Harvey-Pinard was called to the NHL squad.

The talented Canadiens prospect made his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he immediately made an impression by scoring his first goal, while skating next to Ryan Poehling and Cole Caufield. He participated in two more contests before being transferred to the Laval Rocket. He was, however, recalled from Laval once more on April 20, 2022.

As Harvey-Pinard's breakthrough progressed, he marked a crucial turning point on March 25, 2023, when he scored his first career hat trick in a convincing 8-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

