Artemi Panarin, renowned in the world of ice hockey as the "Breadman", has found himself in the headlines for a different reason than his on-ice performance. The Russian professional ice hockey winger and alternate captain for the New York Rangers of the NHL recently faced an administrative fine and gun confiscation. It happened following an incident involving the firing of a weapon possibly in a public place.

In July 2023, the Moshenskoy district of the Borovichsky police department's district commissioner took action by filing a protocol against Artemi Panarin for an administrative offense. The charge stemmed from Panarin firing a weapon in an area that was not designated for such activities.

According to the case details, on the afternoon of July 6, Panarin reportedly fired several shots from a gun that belonged to him. He possessed it legally within the confines of the Tumashevo tract of the Moshensky district. This act was deemed a serious breach of public safety, posing a threat to the well-being and security of fellow citizens.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Borovichi District Court took into account certain mitigating circumstances surrounding the incident. Panarin, who pled guilty and had no prior history of such offenses, had his administrative responsibility somewhat lessened.

In light of these factors, the court found Panarin guilty of the offense and proceeded to levy an administrative penalty upon him. This penalty took the form of a fine amounting to 40 thousand rubles, coupled with the confiscation of the gun used in the incident.

However, it's important to note that the court's decision is not yet final and is subject to appeal. The news of the incident and its outcome was reported by the United Press service of the courts of the Novgorod region, shedding light on the legal proceedings involving the prominent hockey figure.

More on Artemi Panarin's connection with Borovichi and his performance

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Artemi Panarin has been connected to Borovichi. Approximately a year and two years prior, during the summer, the NHL star was spotted in the same location, engaging with fans and even taking photographs with them.

Artemi Panarin, the left winger is known for his exceptional skills and dynamic presence on the ice. Panarin's statistics from the 2022-2023 NHL season speak volumes about his hockey skills. Over the course of 82 regular season games, he tallied an impressive 29 goals and 63 assists, accumulating a staggering total of 92 points.

With an average of more than one point per game, Panarin proved the offensive nature of his game. Also in seven playoff games, he recorded two points.