New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin had a nasty answer when questioned about Patrick Kane's departure to the Blue Shirts' Eastern Conference rivals, Detroit Red Wings.

Kane, who split the 2022-23 season with the New York Rangers, underwent hip resurfacing surgery during the offseason. He was the biggest free agent in the NHL market. After months of speculation and rumors, Kane finalized his destination and joined the Red Wings.

The Red Wings signed the three-time Stanley Cup winner on a one-year, $2.75 million contract. Patrick Kane will be playing for a third team after having played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers.

Expand Tweet

However, Kane's former teammate in New York, Artemi Panarin, seemed to be dissatisfied with the three-time Stanley Cup winner's decision to join the Rangers' Conference rivals, as he humorously cut his friendship with Kane:

"Asked #NYR Artemi Panarin if he talked to Patrick Kane at all, “We aren’t friends anymore."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Patrick Kane was spotted on the ice in a Red Wing jersey at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the morning skate ahead of the Red Wings' 3-2 loss to the Blue Shirts on Wednesday.

As per reports, coaches are not in a hurry to push Kane to return to the ice. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is expected to make his new team debut in a week or 10 days.

Also Read: Why did Artemi Panarin go bald? Decision to shave his head will shock fans

How has Artemi Panarin fared at the New York Rangers?

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers

The 32-year-old Russian forward has been in hot form for the Blue Shirts this season. With 31 points (12 goals and 19 assists), Panrin is leading the scoring charts for the New York Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are atop the Metropolitan Division with 33 points after 21 games. They're coming off with a 3-2 home win against the Conference rivals, the Detroit Red Wings, on Wednesday.

The Blue Shirts will be up against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 4:30 p.m. ET.