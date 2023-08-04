Rangers' Chris Kreider reflects on woeful 2022/23 campaign, lays down expectations for upcoming season

As the 2022-23 NHL season came to a close, Chris Kreider, the hockey left winger for the New York Rangers, spoke openly about the difficulties his club encountered.

Mollie Walker @MollieeWalkerr Chris Kreider reflects on how the #NYR 2022-23 season ended: "I think like every guy on that team, I've got a pit in my stomach. I expect that to turn into a bit of a chip on everyone's shoulder."

There is no denying that the New York Rangers faced difficulties during the 2022-23 NHL season. NHL fans’ expectations were high due to the talented roster that was present in the season. However, the team encountered a number of obstacles, including injuries and poor play, which resulted in a season that fell short of expectations for both players and spectators.

The team had a kickstart to the 2022-23 season with a powerful win against the Washington Capitals, securing their place in the postseason. They showcased their abilities and prowess of the roster by managing a win against the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres.

However, the squad's adventure took an unexpected turn as the eagerly awaited 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs played out. Despite dominating the series by 2-0, the New Jersey Devils eventually eliminated them in the first round after some amazing fightback.

Pushing behind the past, the team and their supporters are looking forward to the transformation that Kreider and his teammates bring as the upcoming season approaches. The team is not defined by its past but rather by the drive to forge a future full of achievement and victory in the upcoming league.

Updates on the cap space of the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are in the position of having a commendable cap space of $6.175 million after the initial wave of free agency activities. However, this financial position also carries the looming responsibility of signing restricted free agents K'Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere to contracts.

The team successfully recruited Jonathan Quick to fill the crucial position of a backup goalie. Along with defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Connor Mackey, they also strengthened their forward roster by bringing in players like Blake Wheeler, Tyler Pitlick, Nick Bonino, Riley Nash, and Alex Belize.

The fact that each of these signings was accomplished with a deal for less than $1 million is extraordinary and perfectly in line with the Rangers' financial priorities. As the offseason progresses and negotiations with RFAs unfold, these calculated moves lay a promising foundation for the Rangers' future endeavors on the ice.