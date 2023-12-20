"Rangers paid the refs": Toronto Maple Leafs fans unhappy with officiating in 5-2 loss to NY; write off defeat as "unlucky" 

The Toronto Maple Leafs saw their nine-game point streak come to an end with a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Despite a strong performance from star player Auston Matthews, who netted two goals, the Leafs couldn't overcome the determined Rangers.

However, it wasn't just the defeat that left the Maple Leafs fans discontented; it was the officiating that drew the ire of the passionate fan base. Numerous questionable calls and non-calls throughout the game left fans frustrated, who voiced their displeasure on social media.

Several Maple Leafs faithful took to various platforms to express their beliefs, saying that the officiating played a significant role in the outcome of the game. Some argued that key moments were overlooked, impacting the flow of the game and contributing to Toronto's defeat.

Expand Tweet

Despite the disappointment, a few fans wrote off the loss simply as an unlucky night for the team. They remain optimistic after the Maple Leafs' overall performance during the recent point streak and are hopeful that this setback will serve as motivation for the team to bounce back stronger in the upcoming games.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Toronto Maple Leafs analyze the defeat, their loyal fan base continues to stand by them, hopeful for better outcomes in the games to come.

Rangers Triumph Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Thrilling Victory, Matthews' Heroics Not Enough

Auston Matthews, leading the NHL with 25 goals, showcased his scoring prowess by netting his 25th of the season at 1:16 in the third period, tying the game 2-2. Matthews, who missed the previous game due to illness, extended his personal goal streak to five games.

The Rangers regained the lead at 8:08 as Braden Schneider skillfully maneuvered past John Tavares, finding the back of the net to make it 3-2. Artemi Panarin further extended the lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 15:08, benefiting from a fortuitous deflection off William Lagesson's skate.

Mika Zibanejad sealed the victory for the Rangers with an empty-net goal at 16:47, securing a 5-2 final score. Earlier in the game, Zibanejad had contributed to the Rangers' scoring when a pass from Blake Wheeler inadvertently deflected off his skate and T.J. Brodie and Jake McCabe's stick, resulting in a 1-0 lead.

Despite Matthews' offensive efforts, the Toronto Maple Leafs couldn't overcome the determined Rangers, who ended their nine-game point streak. The game featured twists, turns, and controversial officiating, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the teams' next meeting.