Ranking the 5 most iconic NHL GMs of all-time

The role of a general manager in the NHL cannot be underestimated. These visionary leaders shape the destiny of their teams by drafting players, making trades and ultimately steering their franchises toward success.

Over the years, some GMs have proven themselves to be more than just exceptional, as they have become the epitome of greatness in the league.

Here are the five most iconic NHL GMs of all time:

#1 Dave Tallon, Florida Panthers

Dave Tallon's abilities as a GM were showcased when he took over the Florida Panthers in 2010. His astute decision-making led to a major offseason overhaul, signing key free agents and making shrewd trades.

Under his leadership, the Panthers experienced a remarkable turnaround, making their first postseason appearance in over a decade.

Additionally, Tallon's tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks saw him draft future superstars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, contributing significantly to the team's success and earning him a spot in NHL history.

#2 Dean Lombardi, Los Angeles Kings

Dean Lombardi's tenure with the Los Angeles Kings was marked by brilliant drafting and strategic trades. Through the draft, he unearthed hidden gems in later rounds, while also securing marquee talents when the opportunity arose.

Lombardi's acquisitions, including Jeff Carter and Mike Richards, were instrumental in the Kings' journey to winning the Stanley Cup. His foresight in securing long-term deals for key players ensured the team's sustained competitiveness.

#3 David Poile, Nashville Predators

As the only GM the Nashville Predators have ever known, David Poile has built the franchise into a formidable powerhouse. Poile's drafting prowess has resulted in the discovery of top-tier defensemen like Ryan Suter and Shea Weber.

Additionally, he managed to find gems in later rounds, including the Vezina-caliber goaltender Pekka Rinne. Despite budget constraints, Poile has consistently strengthened the Predators' roster and made prudent decisions to retain vital players.

#4 Lou Lamoriello, New Jersey Devils

Lou Lamoriello's long and illustrious tenure with the New Jersey Devils speaks volumes about his exceptional abilities as a GM. Under his leadership, the Devils transformed from a relatively unknown team to Stanley Cup champions.

Lamoriello's drafting acumen was evident in the discovery of talents like Martin Brodeur, Patrik Elias, and Scott Niedermayer. His knack for identifying undrafted talent and making key trades further solidified the team's success.

#5 Ken Holland, Detroit Red Wings

Ken Holland's impressive track record with the Detroit Red Wings makes him one of the most iconic GMs in NHL history. His keen eye for talent allowed him to find future superstars like Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg in later rounds of the draft.

Under his leadership, the Red Wings became synonymous with excellence, winning multiple Stanley Cups and making the playoffs every year during his tenure.

These five iconic NHL GMs of all time have left an enduring legacy on the league. Their ability to identify talent, make strategic moves and build winning teams has forever etched their names in hockey history.

These visionaries have exemplified the true essence of a successful GM, influencing the sport and inspiring future generations of hockey leaders.