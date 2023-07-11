Ranking 5 worst prospect pools ahead of 2023-24 NHL season

It's critical to evaluate the quality of each team's prospect pool as the NHL prepares for the 2023–24 season.

For the league to be successful in the long run, a robust pipeline of young talent is essential. Here, we rank the five teams with the weakest prospect pools heading into the upcoming season.

NHL Worst 5 prospect pools

#1 Edmonton Oilers

With the graduation of Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to the NHL, the Oilers' prospect cupboard is nearly bare.

General manager Ken Holland inherited a challenging situation and has yet to replenish the pool adequately. Matvei Petrov shows promise but needs to prove himself in the AHL.

Carter Savoie and Raphael Lavoie's potential remains uncertain. The lack of early draft picks this year further hampered their prospect pool.

#2 Pittsburgh Penguins

After years of not having a first-round pick, the Penguins finally used their last two selections to bolster their pool.

Owen Pickering and Brayden Yager provide hope for the team's future, but there's a lack of depth in their system. Joel Blomqvist is the lone goaltender with NHL potential in their pipeline.

#3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect pool has been impacted by their success in recent years, resulting in limited high draft picks.

Isaac Howard needs to regain his scoring touch, while Jack Thompson and Gage Goncalves are poised for NHL opportunities. Other notable prospects include Hugo Alnefelt, Dylan Duke and Niko Huuhtanen.

#4 Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights traded away much of their prospect capital to contend for the Stanley Cup, leaving their pool depleted.

Brendan Brisson, Matyas Sapovaliv and Lukas Cormier show promise, but internal reinforcements are few. The addition of David Edstrom and Mathieu Cataford from the recent draft provides a boost.

#5 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders' pool is led by William Dufour, Samuel Bolduc and Matthew Maggio. Dufour has shown promise with an impressive transition from junior to the AHL. While their blue-line prospects hold potential, the lack of depth is a concern.

The prospect pools of the aformentioned five teams are the poorest in the NHL going into the 2023–24 season.

For long-term success, their systems will need to be rebuilt and replenished. While some teams have found potential prospects despite having fewer resources, others have a difficult time grooming new players. Future league success is frequently predicted by the caliber of a team's prospect pool.

