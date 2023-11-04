Ranking the top 5 NHL rookies leading scorers this season feat. Bobby Brink 

The NHL's rookie class is making a significant impact early in the season, with several young talents already lighting up the scoreboard. After one month of the season, here's a look at the top rookie scorers who have been making waves in the league:

#1. Bobby Brink

Bobby Brink of the Philadelphia Flyers leads all rookies with an impressive eight points in 10 games. Brink showcased his skills with a recent breakaway goal against the Buffalo Sabres, demonstrating his knack for finding the back of the net. The Flyers have high hopes for this young forward, and he is certainly living up to the expectations.

#2. Ridly Greig

Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig is hot on Brink's heels, with seven points in nine games. Greig has been a revelation for the Senators, showing great promise in his early NHL career. Unfortunately, his momentum hit a temporary roadblock as he recently went on the injury report with a lower-body injury. Senators fans will be eagerly awaiting his return to action to see how he continues to contribute.

#3. Luke Evangelista

Luke Evangelista, who caught the attention of many with his performance for the Nashville Predators last season, has continued to impress. Evangelista has amassed six points in 10 games, showcasing his offensive abilities and making a strong case for a long and successful career in the NHL.

#4. Marco Rossi

Tied with Evangelista in points is Marco Rossi, who has been an absolute goal-scoring machine for the Minnesota Wild. Rossi leads all rookies in goals this season with an impressive four tallies. His ability to find the back of the net is turning heads and adds a dynamic dimension to the Wild's lineup.

#5. Kaiden Korczak

Kaeden Korczak, a young defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights, has made a significant impact with four points in just six games. Defensemen often don't get as much recognition in the rookie scoring race, but Korczak's offensive contributions have been impossible to ignore. His poise and skill on the blue line have not only earned him points but also made him a valuable asset for the Golden Knights.

The competition among this year's rookie class is fierce, and these young players are proving that they are ready to take on the challenges of the NHL. As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to see how these top rookie scorers continue to perform and if any other young talents emerge as dark horses in the race for the NHL's Calder Trophy.