Ranking top 5 prospect pools ahead of 2023-24 NHL season 

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, it's time to take a closer look at the top prospect pools in the league.

These teams have invested in their future and boast a wealth of young talent ready to make an impact. Let's rank the top five prospect pools heading into the upcoming season.

NHL top 5 prospect pools

#1 Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have a prospect pool that's both deep and highly skilled. With players like Jiri Kulich, Matthew Savoie and Zach Benson, the Sabres have an impressive group of forwards who can contribute in the near future.

Additionally, Devon Levi, considered one of the best goaltending prospects, provides stability between the pipes. With a mix of talented forwards, solid goaltending prospects and a strong defensive core at the NHL level, the Sabres' future looks promising.

#2 Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have an exciting prospect pool. Adam Fantilli, their top pick in the 2023 draft, is a steal and brings immense talent to their center position.

The Blue Jackets also boast a formidable group of blueliners in David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk, who could make an impact in the league soon. With a solid foundation established at the NHL level, the Blue Jackets prospect pool puts them in a favorable position for future success.

#3 Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have done an excellent job building their prospect pool. Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper and Sebastian Cossa highlight their top prospects, representing strength in each position.

With a mix of talented forwards, skilled defensemen and promising goaltenders, the Red Wings' prospect pool provides hope for a bright future. Additionally, their depth allows them the flexibility to utilize some prospects as trade assets to further strengthen their roster.

#4 Montreal Canadiens

Montreal's prospect pool boasts an impressive group of defensemen, making them a force to be reckoned with.

David Reinbacher and Lane Hutson are standout blueliners who bring immense skill and potential. The Canadiens also have promising forward prospects in Owen Beck, Joshua Roy and Filip Mesar.

With a solid mix of offensive and defensive talent, the Canadiens' prospect pool ensures a bright future for the organization.

#5 New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils has been consistently producing skilled forwards. Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are ready to make the jump to the NHL and join the likes of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier in the Devils' core.

Alexander Holtz adds even more firepower to their offensive arsenal. With a blend of established NHL talent and up-and-coming prospects, the Devils are well-positioned for success in the coming seasons.

Thes aforementioned teams stand out as having the most promising prospect pools heading into the 2023-24 NHL season.

Whether it's the depth and skill of the Sabres, exciting young talent of the Blue Jackets, well-rounded group in Detroit, defensive prowess of the Canadiens or offensive firepower of the Devils, these teams have set themselves up for a bright future.

