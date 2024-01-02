Rasmus Andersson's wife Tessa announces the couple's second pregnancy on New Year's Day

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and his wife, Tessa, welcomed the New Year with joyous news as Tessa took to Instagram to announce their second pregnancy.

In a heartwarming post on New Year's Day, Tessa shared a delightful image of her son and captioned it:

"Can’t wait to watch Benji become a big brother in 2024 🥹🎀🌸💗 We are so excited to meet our little girl and for everything to come this year. Happy new year everyone."

The couple's first child, Benjamin, entered the world on August 15, 2021, bringing immense happiness to the Andersson household. Now, as they anticipate the arrival of their second bundle of joy, the Anderssons are gearing up for another chapter of parenthood.

The Instagram post not only reflects the couple's excitement but also offers a glimpse into their growing family. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy for the Andersson family.

As the hockey star continues to make headlines on the ice, the Anderssons are undoubtedly relishing the prospect of expanding their family. The New Year brings not only fresh beginnings but also the promise of new adventures and milestones for Rasmus, Tessa, and soon-to-be big brother Benjamin.

Rasmus Andersson's dual journey into Parenthood and Pro Hockey

At the beginning of the 2021 NHL season, where the Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson found himself embarking on a remarkable journey, juggling the exhilarating world of professional hockey with the newfound joys of parenthood. Fresh off the ice, Andersson was fully immersed in the grind of NHL schedules, practices, and games.

Amid the on-ice battles, Andersson faced a different kind of challenge - the late-night duties of a new dad. Two-month-old Benjamin, born on August 15, 2021, brought immeasurable joy to them. As sleep became a cherished currency for the new parents, Andersson chuckled, acknowledging his wife Tessa's heroic efforts in handling nighttime duties.

The defenseman, drafted in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft, had become a cornerstone player for the Flames. However, the arrival of Benjamin brought a profound shift in perspective for Rasmus Andersson. Balancing the demands of professional hockey with the joys of fatherhood, he found solace in the precious moments of rest and family time.

As the Flames entered the season, Rasmus Andersson aimed to reclaim his consistency on the ice. The departure of longtime defensive partner Mark Giordano signaled a change, but Andersson, now a father, embraced the shifts in both his personal and professional life.