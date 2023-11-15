Ice Hockey
Rasmus Kupari Injury: What happened to Winnipeg Jets forward? 

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Nov 15, 2023 02:42 GMT
The Winnipeg Jets lost forward Rasmus Kupari due to an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

The 23-year-old first-year Jet got himself injured in the early frame of the first period. Kupari had an awkward collision near the advertising boards in his defensive zone, and it appeared he had hurt his wrist or right hand while crashing on the boards.

Following the collision, Kupari straightaway made his way to the locker room. The Winnipeg Jets later announced that Kupari would not return to the game:

"INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Rasmus Kupari will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury."

Kupari has accumulated one point in 14 games so far this season. Meanwhile, the Jets lead the Devils 3-2 after the end of the second period. Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers all scored for the Jets.

Edited by Veer Badani
