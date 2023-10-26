Rasmus Sandin injury: What happened to Washington Capitals defenceman? 

Rasmus Sandin, the Washington Capitals defenseman, has become the center of attention due to an injury at the onset of the 2023–24 season.

The Capitals have been contending with a series of injuries, and now fans and analysts are anxiously awaiting updates on Sandin's condition after he left the game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and did not return.

The injury occurred in the third period of the game when Sandin experienced an unusual hit from none other than former Washington blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler.

After the hit, Sandin made his way to the bench and eventually headed down the tunnel, leaving spectators and teammates concerned about his well-being.

Expand Tweet

While the specifics of Sandin's injury remain undisclosed at this point, the Capitals' management is undoubtedly conducting thorough assessments to determine the extent of the damage.

Injuries in professional sports are a common occurrence, and the Capitals, like all teams, are well-equipped to handle such setbacks with their depth and backup players. However, the absence of a player of Sandin's caliber will undoubtedly impact the team's defensive prowess.

Capitals fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on Rasmus Sandin's condition, hoping for a swift recovery and a quick return to the ice for the talented defenseman.

In the meantime, the team will continue to navigate their early-season challenges and strive for success in the league.

Rasmus Sandin's Candid Update on Knee Injury and Recovery

In an interview with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on "32 Thoughts," Rasmus Sandin candidly discussed his recovery from a knee injury sustained during the 2023 IIHF World Championship, where Sandin was representing Sweden.

Speaking about the incident, Sandin provided a reassuring update on the condition of his knee, saying,

"It's good. It hurt a little bit when I got the hit in the world, but right now I feel great, feel stronger than ever. And yeah, excited for the season to start."

This positive news comes as a relief to both the Capitals organization and Sandin's supporters.

Marek, curious about the nature of the hit, asked Sandin for his thoughts on whether it was necessary or dirty. Sandin responded,

"Yeah, it's stuff that happens on the ice. It's such a high-paced game... it is what it is. It's in the past now, and I feel great. So that's all that matters."

Sandin briefly returned to Sweden's practice ahead of the quarterfinals after the incident but left the ice limping. The team later confirmed he was day-to-day with a lower-body injury.