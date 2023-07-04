Rating Chicago Blackhawks' 2023 Offseason so far: Draft picks, trades, free agent signings

The Chicago Blackhawks, one of the NHL's "Original Six" and one of the most successful teams, have won the Stanley Cup six times.

However, in recent years, the Hawks have struggled with their performances, and this year they failed to make the playoffs for the third time in a row. The windy city of Chicago is currently undergoing a rebuilding process.

The Blackhawks are desperate to return to the playoffs next season, and the rebuilding process has already begun. For that, the Hawks have done some incredible work during the offseason, including draft picks, and trades that could help the franchise turn around in the coming years.

Here we look at the Blackhawks' draft picks, trades, and the other signings made this offseason so far.

A look into the Chicago Blackhawks Draft Picks

This year's draft was fantastic for the Blackhawks. They acquired 11 players in total, with Connor Bedard being the main highlight, given his status as a generational talent and a player around whom the Chicago Blackhawks can build.

The other players drafted by the Hawks are all pure talent, including forward Oliver Moore, goalie Adam Gajan and several other talented players. Below is the list of players drafted by the Blackhawks at this year's draft:

Connor Bedard (C)

Oliver Moore (C)

Adam Gajan (G)

Roman Kantserov (RW)

Martin Misiak (RW)

Nick Lardis (LW)

Jiri Felcman (C)

Alex Pharand (C)

Marcel Marcel (LW)

Milton Oscarson (C)

Janne Peltonen (D)

Connor Bedard was not the only reason for the Blackhawks' successful draft. Overall, the Hawks' draft picks have added significant depth to their roster, which could lead to improved results for the franchise in the coming years. As a result, the Chicago Blackhawks had an A+ draft.

Blackhawks signings this offseason

In terms of signings, the Blackhawks are in a good position this offseason in comparison to other teams. The Hawks acquired veterans Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins.

Both players have extensive stick experience, and with the Blackhawks in a rebuilding phase, these two players could be critical to the development of the team's younger players. Another addition was the acquisition of veteran forward Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Corey has over 1200 NHL games of experience, and with Bedard on the line, the addition of these veteran players has shaped the Chicago Blackhawks roster, making them an intriguing team to watch next season. So far, all of these signings have been excellent, given the Blackhawks' rebuilding phase.

