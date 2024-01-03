"Realized he’s gotta go back to the Leafs" - Hockey fans react to Fraser Minten's comments after Team Canada crash out of World Juniors

Hockey fans worldwide were left in shock as Team Canada's journey in the World Junior Hockey Championship came to a heartbreaking end. The quarterfinal clash against Czechia in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Tuesday witnessed an emotional rollercoaster, with Canada fighting back from an early 2-0 deficit to level the score. However, Czechia rallied to win the game 3-2.

The outcome was devastating for the Canadians, particularly Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten, who expressed his disappointment after the game.

"It feels like the world’s ending a bit," Minten told reporters. "You never really know if you're gonna get another look representing your country playing on such a global stage."

Minten's comments drew a wave of reactions from hockey enthusiasts across X (formerly Twitter).

One fan drew attention to the potential aftermath for the young Canadian forward, writing:

"Realized he’s gotta go back to the Leafs org."

Another fan showcased empathy and understanding for the young athletes, recognizing the immense pressure they endure.

"So much pressure on these kids. Proud of them all," a user commented.

One concerned fan posted:

"I hope he doesn't have social media cause that ain't gonna help how he's feeling."

The reactions from fans underline the emotional investment and passion that hockey enthusiasts have for the sport.

Czechia beats Team Canada 3-2 in World Junior Hockey Championship

Team Canada faced heartbreak in the World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinals against Czechia, losing 3-2 in a stunning last-minute play.

Trailing 2-0 early on, Canada fought back, with Matthew Wood and Jake Furlong scoring to tie the game. However, Jakub Stancl delivered a crushing blow with 11.7 seconds left in regulation, securing the win for Czechia and eliminating Canada from the tournament.

Fraser Minten, Team Canada captain, expressed the team's devastation, acknowledging the missed opportunity on the global stage. The loss marked Canada's first-ever defeat to Czechia in the medal round, ending its four-year streak of reaching the finals. The game had added significance as a rematch of the previous year's gold-medal contest.

Team Canada, missing key players and facing a relentless Czechia squad, struggled to find their rhythm in the preliminary rounds. Despite efforts from star center Macklin Celebrini and returning players, the team fell short, with coach Alan Letang acknowledging the challenges of always facing opponents at their best.

Ultimately, the Canadians, seeking a third straight gold medal, couldn't overcome the early deficit. The defeat left players like Matthew Poitras feeling they had let the country down, emphasizing the disappointment of falling short in their quest for another championship.