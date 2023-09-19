"Really deserved what he got": Chris Chelios content with Mike Babcock's exit as Columbus Blue Jackets HC

The departure of Mike Babcock from his role as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets is not a surprise for the NHL community primarily Chris Chelios. However, It has sparked discussions and reflections on the impact of his exit.

A legendary figure in the hockey world, Chelios recently weighed in on the situation, expressing his views on the matter.

Babcock's tumultuous tenure in Columbus was marked by controversy, particularly regarding allegations that he had crossed professional boundaries by requesting players to surrender their personal photos. Boone Jenner, the team's captain, and other players found themselves in a challenging position, caught between loyalty to their coach and concerns over their careers and privacy.

Chelios, known for his candidness and experience in the world of hockey, provided insight into the dynamics at play in a recent episode of Spittin' chiclets podcast. He acknowledged that Boone Jenner's statement and the reactions of players were influenced by fear and the desire to avoid upsetting management. Chris Chelios empathized:

"No, I think the fact that he's gone now, It'll make him stronger that someone tried to do that. And everybody knows Boone (Boone Jenner), he's just scared. He was afraid, right? And he didn't want to upset management. I get it. I've been there. But again, it's good that the players and I'm sure the veteran players, they had meetings amongst each other."

The former NHL player and current analyst expressed his belief that Babcock's departure would ultimately make the Blue Jackets stronger as a team. He highlighted the importance of players sticking together.

"I'm guessing. I think all those guys, it's going to be behind them in no time, and it'll make them stronger because they stuck together against a guy who really deserved what he got."

Paul Bissonnette, also known as "Biz Nasty," chimed in, highlighting the potential impact on players' careers and the power dynamics at play.

Chris Chelios talked about Babcock's situation

Chelios emphasized that Babcock should not have put his players in such a divisive position.

"There's no reason at all that Babcock should have put these guys in this position. It's divisive, and that's what he did. So hockey players are hockey players board each other. And the good thing is it happened right before training camp. So that's good that I guess he was in Traverse City, and the next day he was gone. So the timing was perfect that this all came out."

Chris Chelios' remarks shed light on the complex dynamics within the Columbus Blue Jackets in the wake of Mike Babcock's exit.