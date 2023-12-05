"Really disappointed" - NHL fans left with mixed feelings as league settles on Las Vegas draft location, new format  

The NHL has stirred up a whirlwind of mixed emotions among its fanbase as the league recently announced that the upcoming draft will take place in Las Vegas at the futuristic venue known as the Sphere. Darren Dreger, a prominent league insider, broke the news on his Twitter account, stating,

"The NHL Draft will be held June 28/29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. NHL Board just made it official. This will be the final draft before decentralizing."

The term "decentralizing" seems to have sparked confusion and disappointment among fans. One disgruntled fan expressed their discontent, declaring,

"Decentralizing is such a terrible idea. Really disappointed."

Another fan echoed the sentiment of confusion, asking,

"What are they doing by decentralizing?"

Amidst the mixed feelings, one fan highlighted their disappointment in the league's choice to alter a fundamental aspect of it.

Another fan sought clarity on the term "decentralizing" within the context of hockey. They posed the question,

"Someone explain decentralizing in hockey terms."

NHL board decides Draft location in 2024 and more details

In 2024, the league is all set to create history with the 62nd league entry draft. Darren Dreger, the Hockey insider at TSN, shared the thrilling announcement on Twitter, disclosing that the draft will take place at the remarkable Sphere in Las Vegas.

This momentous decision signifies the conclusion of centralized drafts, paving the way for the league's shift to a decentralized format.

Taking place on June 28–29, 2024, the upcoming draft is anticipated to be an unforgettable occasion, uniting the upcoming hockey talent in a groundbreaking venue. The Sphere in Las Vegas, recognized for its cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art facilities, is set to provide an unmatched backdrop for the League's annual draft festivities.

Highlighted among the standout prospects for the 2024 entry draft are forwards Macklin Celebrini, Ivan Demidov and Cole Eiserman, alongside defencemen Aron Kiviharju, Artyom Levshunov and Henry Mews.