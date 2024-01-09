"Really troublesome" - Canadiens fans aren't too convinced with what GM Kent Hughes had to say about Habs prospect David Reinbacher

Montreal Canadiens fans find themselves in a state of skepticism following General Manager Kent Hughes' recent comments regarding Habs prospect David Reinbacher. A tweet from /r/Habs on X shared Hughes' remarks, where he addressed Reinbacher's challenging start to the season in the National League, emphasizing the prospect's need to discover his identity on the ice.

Hughes' statement read:

"He's had a difficult start to his season with his injury. When you're drafted #5 overall, sometimes you wanna do everything. You have to find your identity. According to his coach, his last 3 games have been his best this season,"

Expand Tweet

NHL fans quickly began reacting to Hughes' comments, expressing concerns about the reliance on Reinbacher's coach for assessment. One fan voiced unease:

"This comment 'According to his coach' is really troublesome if I was a Habs fan. When you draft a kid 5th overall, you should have members of your staff eyeballing his every move, not trusting the word of some random coach in Switzerland."

Expand Tweet

Another fan highlighted einbacher's on-ice performance concerns:

"-5 in the last 5 games. Everything is fine apparently lol."

Expand Tweet

A third fan took a more direct approach, expressing skepticism:

"His coach lying."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

These reactions reflect a sentiment among Canadiens fans who, given the high expectations associated with a top-five draft pick, are questioning the transparency and reliability of information surrounding Reinbacher's development.

Montreal Canadiens passed on Cutter Gauthier

Reports indicate that the Montreal Canadiens had an opportunity to acquire Cutter Gauthier during the draft but opted not to proceed. NHL insider Charlie O'Connor disclosed this information in response to a fan's inquiry on X. O'Connor tweeted:

"I heard a rumor they quietly shopped Gauthier back at the draft, & it was one of the things I was chasing today. Can now confirm yes, Gauthier was shopped. They tried to swap him for the No. 5 pick, presumably to take David Reinbacher & ensure Michkov got to 7 too. MTL passed."

Expand Tweet

On Monday, Cutter Gauthier, a significant contributor to the United States' world junior championship victory, was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Anaheim Ducks. The trade involved acquiring defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Gauthier.

Gauthier, a Swedish-born American ice hockey player excelling at Boston College in the NCAA, was initially drafted fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Despite his current growth and contributions, both the Canadiens and Flyers underestimated his potential at that time.