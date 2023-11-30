Reason for Corey Perry's contract termination known to former NHL enforcer; won't divulge details over legal issues

Georges Laraque, one of the most successful NHL enforcers, recently delved into Corey Perry's scandal and admitted to knowing what the veteran forward did that resulted in his contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Perry's absence from the lineup last week became one of the most talked-about mysteries in the NHL community, as there was no information provided on the matter. However, on Tuesday, the Blackhawks made headlines when they terminated the 38-year-old's contract.

This comes after the Hawks released a statement claiming that Corey Perry was involved in misconduct that is unacceptable. To clarify the matter, GM Kyle Davidson addressed the media later; however, his statement was similar to that of the organization.

NHL enforcer Georges Laraque recently appeared on "The Sick Podcast" alongside Toni Marinaro to discuss the Corey Perry scandal.

Early in the conversation, the 46-year-old enforcer admitted to knowing the reason for Perry's contract termination by the Hawks but added that he could not disclose the information due to privacy concerns.

“I know what happened,” the ex-Canadiens winger told Marinaro before telling him that he can’t disclose much. “I don’t want to get sued, and this is a privacy matter.”

“If I mention it, I need somebody supporting what I’m going to say… I could get sued for defamation.”

The former Montreal Canadiens winger went on to say that numerous people in the NHL community, including insiders, are aware of Perry's scandal, but they are not allowed to speak as of yet due to the ongoing legal process:

“A lot of insiders know exactly what happened. They’re not going to say anything because there’s a process to this," Laraque said.

Expand Tweet

Chicago Blackhawks cut ties with Corey Perry

It all started when the Blackhawks dropped the 38-year-old veteran from the lineup during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets last week. Initially, Hawks HC Luke Richardson termed it to be an "organization decision."

A few days later, GM Kyle Davidson revealed that Perry would be out of the lineup for a "foreseeable time," resulting in several rumors and speculation about the veteran's future in the Windy City of Chicago.

However, on Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced cutting ties with Corey Perry after the organization learned about his involvement in "unacceptable" conduct. The Hawks placed the veteran on unconditional waivers, culminating in the termination of his contract.

Expand Tweet

Davidson remained tight-lipped about divulging the exact details of the matter.

As per a report from ESPN's Emily Kaplin, Perry was involved in an incident with a team employee that resulted in the termination of his contract.

Also Read: Shocking details emerge as Corey Perry's contract is terminated by Chicago Blackhawks: Reports

Perry was traded to the Hawks by the Tampa Bay Lightning in June of this year. A month later, on July 1, the Hawks signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract. The 38-year-old veteran forward is the fifth-leading scorer for the Hawks this season with nine points (four goals and five assists) in 16 games.