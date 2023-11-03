"Reaves, Klingberg and Kampf need to be gone immediately": Toronto Maple Leafs' shootout loss to Bruins has fans making lineup cuts

After a loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, the fans have begun to lose patience with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs players. The Bruins came out victorious over the Leafs at TD Garden with a 3-2 shootout win.

The Maple Leafs' 2023-24 season is off to a horrendous start. The defeat to the Bruins on Thursday marked the third in a row for the Leafs. With 12 points, they're placed fourth in the Atlantic Division, seven points behind the division leaders, the Bruins.

Given the Maple Leafs' recent performances, it appears that their offseason moves are becoming a source of concern for Leafs faithful as the season progresses. Except for a few players, the rest of the team needs to step up and gain much-needed confidence; otherwise, it could be worse for the team going forward.

Fans were in utter disappointment after Thursday's loss and took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam some of the players for their poor showing in the game. One fan tweeted:

"Reaves, Klingberg and Kampf need to be gone immediately"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best reactions to the Toronto Maple Leafs shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Boston Bruins continued with their impressive form against the Toronto Maple Leafs

After putting up a historic campaign last season where they won their first playoff series since 2004, many predicted the Bruins would regress this season. However, against all odds, the Bruins are playing their best hockey at the moment and have become a tough opponent to beat this season.

On Thursday, they hosted the Maple Leafs (5-3-2) at TD Garden. The Bruins (9-0-1) beat the Leafs 3-2 in the shootout.

In the first period, Pavel Zacha's goal at the 18:51 mark put the Bruins up 1-0. In the second period, Jake DeBrusk gave the Black and Gold a two-goal lead, converting the assists from Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle for a wrist shot goal.

However, four minutes later, Mitch Marner's wrist shot goal put the Leafs back into the game and cut the Bruins' lead to 2-1. At 7:34, Auston Matthews tied the game 2-2. After a goalless third period and overtime, the game moved to the shootout, where the Bruins came out victorious.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be next up against the Buffalo Sabres (5-5-0) on Saturday, Nov. 4. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.